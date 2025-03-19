 
Meghan Markle gets nostalgic with rare childhood photo

Meghan Markle shares her childhood photo with a cryptic note

March 19, 2025

Meghan Markle has treated her fans with an adorable photo from her younger days.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram this week to share an old photo of herself sent across by a friend.

The mum-of-two captioned the sweet picture: "When your dear friend from middle school/high school sends you something from your Alma mater and it brings the biggest smile to your face. Go Pandas.

"Thanks Sush xo."

This comes as Dr Tessa Dunlop praises the Duchess for her effective presence on mainstream and social media.

Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "How the world has loved to hate on Meghan for her serialised version of perfection - With Love Meghan.

"How. Dare. She, sighs millions of viewers, before settling down to another episode of yet more hate-watching. There is something deliciously ironic about the fact that Meghan has devised a creative strategy (including an Instagram account with 2.5million followers) that weaponises all those haters and turns their clicks into profits. Well done her,” she lauded.

