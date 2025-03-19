Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about her plan to marry Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got candid about the past regrets of her divorce from ex Ryan Anderson and why she doesn’t want to make a “hasty” marriage decision.

In a recent episode of Life After Lock Up, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star shared why she doesn't want to rush back into marriage and take her relationship with boyfriend Ken Urken at a slow pace, especially after welcoming their daughter daughter Aurora in December.

It is pertinent to mention that Blanchard was previously married to Ryan Anderson. They filed for divorce in April 2024. Whereas Urker and Blanchard were engaged in 2018 but parted ways in 2019.

After Blanchard's filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Urker and the 33-year-old rekindled their love.

“When we reconnected, it was the hormones,” Gypsy Rose said of Ken in the episode filmed in 2024. “The hormones made me move so fast. Do I regret it? I don't regret the choices I've made with him. What I regret is how I went about it.”

She went on to say, “I wouldn't take it back, but I wish it would have been different for Ryan’s sake. People got hurt, and I recognize that a lot more now. The last thing I want to do is make another hasty decision.”

However, Blanchard noted that Urker has not proposed yet, or “he hasn’t hinted around to proposing" so, she may not have to worry too much.

“He's just making big statements of love,” she said, adding, “And with an upcoming baby, with my divorce about to be finalized, that's when we move into unknown territory that I am free. I'm not married to Ryan anymore. I'm not held down by that. Anything can happen.”