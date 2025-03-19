Amy Robach sparks engagement rumors with T.J. Holmes after flashing ring

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ignited engagement rumors after their recent public appearance.

On Monday, March 17, the former Good Morning America 3 co-hosts turned couple walked hands-in-hands on the red carpet of the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 52-year-old host was spotted flaunting a sparkling ring on her left ring finger while posing with Holmes, sparking engagement speculations.

In the snaps shared by People from the award night, Ronach can be seen donning a dark blue gown while showing off a matching stone set in diamonds on her that finger.

The appearance comes after the pair slammed their marriage speculation revealing that Robach's mother thinks the couple has already tied the knot.

“The truth is my mom even asked me [if we were married] because we wear our [fitness tracking] Oura Rings,” they told People on March 6.

“She thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her, and just were wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, ‘Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case,’ ” the TV personality added.

It is pertinent to mention that Holmes and Robach's relationship made headlines when they were spotted together in 2021 while married to their partners at the time.