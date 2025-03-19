Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashians for controlling his black children

American rapper Kanye West, (now named Ye) has just taken to social media it seems, and has tried to attack Kim Kardashian for allegedly using the lankness of his black children, despite being a white woman herself.

For those unversed, this is in reference to her decision to claim trademark ownership over any uses to North West’s name after news broke out that she would be singing in a song alongside her dad and Diddy.

His clapback on X (formerly known as Twitter) says, “SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN.”

“SO A WHITE WOMEN [sic] HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM[.] THESE DUMB A*[*] CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE.”

It is pertinent to mention that this isn’t the first reaction Ye has given to this issue because a now-deleted message exchange between him and Kim was also released by the rapper himself, where Kim made it clear she had the rights to North’s name and would not be collaborating in the Diddy song

The texts read, “I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop.”

““I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

However, Ye responded by saying, “Amend it or I’m going to war.” Otherwise “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”