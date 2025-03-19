 
Geo News

Prince Harry's visa documents made public after drug use

Prince Harry’s admissions on drug use and the lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation has led his visa details to be released

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Prince Harry’s visa documents made public after drug use
Prince Harry’s visa documents made public after drug use

The lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation that demanded the public release of Prince Harry’s visa records has led to a landslide verdict.

As of right now, the visa details of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex have been made public, after the Freedom of Information (FOI) cited its demand back in May of 2023 originally.

According to reports, it’s been led to, by Prince Harry’s own admissions of drug use that were made in his memoir Spare. The admissions involved him admitting to consuming cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, despite the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy claiming any such ‘drug abusers’ or addicts be inadmissible into the United States of America.

It is pertinent to mention however that addicts “can apply again for an immigration benefit if his or her drug abuse or addiction is in remission.”

In regards to the verdict, according to ITV, after months of back and forth with Judge Carl Nichols, a heavily redacted version of the papers is what has been released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

It’s important to note that due to the redacted nature of this documents, questions into how his drug use played into the immigration process have not yet been answered.

The case has also been marred with issues with the president of the United States Donald Trump as well. For he said back in February of 2024 he “wouldn’t protect” Prince Harry despite attempts having been made by his predecessor. 

Eva Longoria's son Santiago gets confused seeing her in 'Dora the Explorer'
Eva Longoria's son Santiago gets confused seeing her in 'Dora the Explorer'
How Kate Middleton supports Prince William to keep brave face
How Kate Middleton supports Prince William to keep brave face
Meghan Markle gets nostalgic with rare childhood photo video
Meghan Markle gets nostalgic with rare childhood photo
Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'
Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about her plan to marry Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about her plan to marry Ken Urker
Meghan Markle ‘bacteria hued waffles' are ridiculed by expert video
Meghan Markle ‘bacteria hued waffles' are ridiculed by expert
Brittany Cartwright shares life changing lesson she learned amid Jax Taylor split
Brittany Cartwright shares life changing lesson she learned amid Jax Taylor split
David Foster talks about his fear of taking stairs video
David Foster talks about his fear of taking stairs