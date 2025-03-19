Prince Harry’s visa documents made public after drug use

The lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation that demanded the public release of Prince Harry’s visa records has led to a landslide verdict.

As of right now, the visa details of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex have been made public, after the Freedom of Information (FOI) cited its demand back in May of 2023 originally.

According to reports, it’s been led to, by Prince Harry’s own admissions of drug use that were made in his memoir Spare. The admissions involved him admitting to consuming cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, despite the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy claiming any such ‘drug abusers’ or addicts be inadmissible into the United States of America.

It is pertinent to mention however that addicts “can apply again for an immigration benefit if his or her drug abuse or addiction is in remission.”

In regards to the verdict, according to ITV, after months of back and forth with Judge Carl Nichols, a heavily redacted version of the papers is what has been released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

It’s important to note that due to the redacted nature of this documents, questions into how his drug use played into the immigration process have not yet been answered.

The case has also been marred with issues with the president of the United States Donald Trump as well. For he said back in February of 2024 he “wouldn’t protect” Prince Harry despite attempts having been made by his predecessor.