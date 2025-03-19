Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tickle their fan base after pictures of them out and about in NYC made headlines.

The duo’s outing on March 18th was at a Charles Prime Rib restaurant in West Village and it’s the first time the duo has been seen out since they made clear where they stand on wedding plans.

For the night out, the duo had on opposite color pallets. While Benny sported a white button-down shirt with embroidery to the side, as well as brown and beige cow print pants, and black shows.

Gomez on the other hand had a black blazer on, as well as a low cut top, slacks and leather boots.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed with the timeline of Benny and Selena’s relationship. They started dating back in December of 2023 and only made things public a number of months later.

The post that gave it all away was one in which Selena wore a ring with the initial ‘B’ on it, as well as a photo of them cuddling together.