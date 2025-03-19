 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco have been seen for the very first time on a dinner date in NYC

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tickle their fan base after pictures of them out and about in NYC made headlines.

The duo’s outing on March 18th was at a Charles Prime Rib restaurant in West Village and it’s the first time the duo has been seen out since they made clear where they stand on wedding plans.

For the night out, the duo had on opposite color pallets. While Benny sported a white button-down shirt with embroidery to the side, as well as brown and beige cow print pants, and black shows.

Gomez on the other hand had a black blazer on, as well as a low cut top, slacks and leather boots.

Check it out Below: 

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal

For those unversed with the timeline of Benny and Selena’s relationship. They started dating back in December of 2023 and only made things public a number of months later.

The post that gave it all away was one in which Selena wore a ring with the initial ‘B’ on it, as well as a photo of them cuddling together.

Eva Longoria's son Santiago gets confused seeing her in 'Dora the Explorer'
Eva Longoria's son Santiago gets confused seeing her in 'Dora the Explorer'
How Kate Middleton supports Prince William to keep brave face
How Kate Middleton supports Prince William to keep brave face
Meghan Markle gets nostalgic with rare childhood photo video
Meghan Markle gets nostalgic with rare childhood photo
Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'
Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about her plan to marry Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets honest about her plan to marry Ken Urker
Meghan Markle ‘bacteria hued waffles' are ridiculed by expert video
Meghan Markle ‘bacteria hued waffles' are ridiculed by expert
Brittany Cartwright shares life changing lesson she learned amid Jax Taylor split
Brittany Cartwright shares life changing lesson she learned amid Jax Taylor split
David Foster talks about his fear of taking stairs video
David Foster talks about his fear of taking stairs