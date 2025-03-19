 
Meghan Markle's brand ‘As Ever' takes a tumble

Meghan Markle has once again been faced with issues pertaining to her brand ‘As Ever’

March 19, 2025

Meghan Markle has just been hit with another trademark woe related to her brand, and this time it’s because its ‘too broad’.

The news has been brought to light by The Telegraph’s deputy royal editor named Victoria Ward.

Reportedly, Meghan has been asked to “amend” the entire application because of a series of “errors” that have come to light.

For those unversed, this will be the second trademark issue that Meghan has had to face since announcing her brand under the original banner name of American Riviera Orchard.

At first the rejection came because a geographical location cannot be trademarked but this time around, documents reveal that an update is required because a statement confirming intent was not signed.

Categories are also to be ‘updated’ because they are considered “indefinite or too broad”. They include the “spoons for serving jams and fruit preserves,” or “textile napkins” as well as “crystallized sugar for decoration.”

It is pertinent to mention however that no conflicting trademarks were found.

