 
Geo News

Gal Gadot reveals why her role in 'Snow White' is different

Gal Gadot plays evil queen in 'Snow White' which is set to release on March 21, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Gal Gadot reveals why her role in Snow White is different
Gal Gadot reveals why her role in 'Snow White' is different

Gal Gadot has shared insights into her role as a villain in forthcoming movie, Snow White.

While appearing on Hollywood Walk of Fame to receive her own star, she candidly discussed with Variety why her villainous role in the adventurous movie is different from her previous work.

"It was different than anything that I’ve ever done,” the Wonder Woman actress began by saying.

Gadot portrays a character of an evil queen, who is jealous of her step-daughter Snow White, played by Rachel Zegler, in the musical fantasy movie.

“Because I was playing the villain. She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play," the Hollywood actress added.

Highlighting her efforts for the role, the 39-year-old actress said, "That’s the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate.”

Before concluding, she shared, “What triggers them, what they love, what scares them - it’s something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."

Snow White is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.

‘It Ends With Us' employee exposes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fallout
‘It Ends With Us' employee exposes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fallout
Meghan Markle exposed for faking all her efforts for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle exposed for faking all her efforts for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Rachel Zegler gushes about Ariana Grande's kindness
Rachel Zegler gushes about Ariana Grande's kindness
Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashians for controlling his black children video
Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashians for controlling his black children
Meghan Markle addresses ‘dear friend' after Prince Harry's visa documents get unsealed
Meghan Markle addresses ‘dear friend' after Prince Harry's visa documents get unsealed
Pregnant Olivia Culpo recalls scary first trimester experience
Pregnant Olivia Culpo recalls scary first trimester experience
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal
Prince Harry's visa documents made public after drug use
Prince Harry's visa documents made public after drug use