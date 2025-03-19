Gal Gadot reveals why her role in 'Snow White' is different

Gal Gadot has shared insights into her role as a villain in forthcoming movie, Snow White.

While appearing on Hollywood Walk of Fame to receive her own star, she candidly discussed with Variety why her villainous role in the adventurous movie is different from her previous work.

"It was different than anything that I’ve ever done,” the Wonder Woman actress began by saying.

Gadot portrays a character of an evil queen, who is jealous of her step-daughter Snow White, played by Rachel Zegler, in the musical fantasy movie.

“Because I was playing the villain. She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play," the Hollywood actress added.

Highlighting her efforts for the role, the 39-year-old actress said, "That’s the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate.”

Before concluding, she shared, “What triggers them, what they love, what scares them - it’s something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."

Snow White is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.