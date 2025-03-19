Meghan Markle's illegal drug use and distribution gets exposed

Meghan Markle has just been exposed for having taken part in an illegal drug, that she also distributed to guests at an event.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell revealed all this while hypothesizing the root cause of Meghan’s sudden separation from Prince Harry.

In her piece for The Daily Mail Ms Platell said, “A campaign to establish the truth was launched by the Washington-based conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation. And thanks to the foundation’s persistence, a judge has ordered the release today of some of the relevant files.”

To the expert this “is surely the last thing Meghan wants as she plays her home-spun new role in a TV show as sweet as apple pie.”

Because there is no chance that she will “want Harry’s visa files to rake up her own links to drugs in the past.”

Reportedly, “She may now be a 43-year-old mum of two who’s promoting herself as all things wholesome, but at her first wedding, when she married film producer Trevor Engelson in 2011, she served illegal marijuana in party bags according to guests at the nuptials.”

Hence “the timing is hardly ideal,” she also added before signing off.