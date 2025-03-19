Prince Harry's former girlfriend launches new podcast: 'We are excited'

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas is launching her new podcast with her sister, the British actress announced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, in a joint post, Cressida said: “Introducing Lessons From Our Mothers

“We are excited to share something that we’ve been working on for a while…our new podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, launching on Mothering Sunday 2025!”

In the post, Bonas continued, “Have you ever stopped to think about the maternal figures in your life and how they have shaped who you are today? Have you ever asked them about their own experiences, or thought about the lessons that you have learned from them?”

“Lessons From Our Mothers is a series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms. When our own mum fell ill last year, we set out to ask her all the questions that we had never thought to ask - and now, we’re on a sisterly mission to find out the stories of some special guests (and their mothers) through this podcast.”

It also said, “Catch the very first episode on Sunday 30th March, wherever you get your podcasts!”

“Love, Isabella and Cressida,” the post concluded.