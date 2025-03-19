Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement after US releases record in Prince Harry’s visa case

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has made a big announcement after US released redacted documents in Prince Harry immigration case.

Spencer took to social media and made the announcement.

Charles Spencer announced that he will appear on ‘Loose Women’ to discuss his memoir 'A Very Private School.'

Princess Diana's brother released 'A Very Private School' in March 2024.

In his Instagram story, Charles Spencer said, “I'm on Loose Women today to discuss my book A Very Private School."

On X, formerly Twitter handle, he said, “I’m on @ITV’s Loose Women today to discuss my memoir A Very Private School with Christine Lampard, Mariella Frostrup, Myleene Klass MBE and Coleen Nolan.”

He added, “I’ve added a chapter for the paperback (out now) detailing the horrors others suffered at boarding school.”

Charles Spencer announcement came after the US government released documents related to a court battle over Harry's 2020 visa application but redacted large portions, saying it had a duty to protect his privacy and there was no evidence he received special treatment.



