Kate Middleton hints at major future plan with George, Charlotte and Louis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently revealed her future plan regarding possible Australian royal tour with Prince William and their children.

According to a report by the Telegraph, per Sky News Australia, the future queen hinted at the royal tour while talking to Aussie reservist Corporal Adam Hamilton to mark St Patrick’s Day at Wellington Barracks.

Kate said about the plans with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, “It’s finding time to do that.

“But I love to travel – yes, it’s a long flight … There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it’s brilliant to experience it.”

The Princess of Wales added, “We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits – it’s being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity.

“Because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings but you don’t get to meet that many people.”

“It’s making sure that you can combine a bit of work with the children.”

The future queen last time visited Australia in April 2014 for a 10-day tour with William and a very young Prince George.

About George, Kate said, “George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand.”