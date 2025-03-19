Meghan Markle's big mistake exposed after Prince Harry's US visa record release

Meghan Markle's big mistake exposed after Prince Harry's visa record release

A royal expert has revealed Meghan Markle’s big mistake after US government released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry's 2020 visa application.

According to a report by Reuters, more than 80 pages of court filings and transcripts were released on Tuesday with large sections covered in black.

Hours after US released redacted documents, royal expert Richard Eden, in his column for Daily Mail, revealed Meghan has been asked by the Trademark Office to clarify what she means in her application for As Ever.

Eden says, "But the Trademark Office has told her she must clarify exactly what she means by various items - including 'spoons serving jams and fruit preserves' - and to list all goods and services 'by their international class number'.

"And, above all else, she must sign the document - without which it will not be 'properly verified'. Bizarrely, Meghan made the same mistake when trying to trademark The Tig - the name of her old lifestyle blog - and again with Archetypes, the name she chose for her shortlived Spotify podcast."

The royal expert writes the column with title: “Meghan falls foul of US patent rules yet again as she fails to sign crucial document.”