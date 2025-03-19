 
Geo News

Zara McDermott enjoys dating Louis Tomlinson after Sam Thompson split

Zara McDermott recently spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with Louis Tomlinson in Aldeburgh

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Zara McDermott enjoys dating Louis Tomlinson after Sam Thompson split
Zara McDermott enjoys dating Louis Tomlinson after Sam Thompson split

Zara McDermott is reportedly “so happy” in her new relationship with Louis Tomlinson as “everything is going well between them.”

The Love Island star’s close friend told Daily Mail that Louis has put “a smile back on her face” after her heartbreaking split from Sam Thompson.

“Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them,” said the TV star’s friend.

For those unversed, Zara and Louis’ romance was exposed on March 17 after the pair were seen enjoying an intimate dinner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh.

As per the source, “News of their romance leaked sooner than they intended - the plan was to keep things private for as long as possible. They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes.”

“Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again,” shared the confidant.

The insider added, “She had been with Sam for years and in the end their relationship became transactional… they had lost their sparkle. Louis has certainly put a smile back on her face.”

What was Jon Bernthal's condition to play Punisher again?
What was Jon Bernthal's condition to play Punisher again?
Meghan Markle's big mistake exposed after Prince Harry's US visa record release
Meghan Markle's big mistake exposed after Prince Harry's US visa record release
Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumors about playing Britney Spears in potential biopic
Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumors about playing Britney Spears in potential biopic
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement after US releases record in Prince Harry's visa case
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement after US releases record in Prince Harry's visa case
Ryan Reynolds reacts to predator allegations in new $400m suit
Ryan Reynolds reacts to predator allegations in new $400m suit
Prince Harry's former girlfriend launches new podcast: 'We are excited'
Prince Harry's former girlfriend launches new podcast: 'We are excited'
Meghan Markle's brand ‘As Ever' takes a tumble
Meghan Markle's brand ‘As Ever' takes a tumble
Queen Camilla goes on the offensive against Prince Harry video
Queen Camilla goes on the offensive against Prince Harry