Zara McDermott enjoys dating Louis Tomlinson after Sam Thompson split

Zara McDermott is reportedly “so happy” in her new relationship with Louis Tomlinson as “everything is going well between them.”

The Love Island star’s close friend told Daily Mail that Louis has put “a smile back on her face” after her heartbreaking split from Sam Thompson.

“Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them,” said the TV star’s friend.

For those unversed, Zara and Louis’ romance was exposed on March 17 after the pair were seen enjoying an intimate dinner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh.

As per the source, “News of their romance leaked sooner than they intended - the plan was to keep things private for as long as possible. They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes.”

“Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again,” shared the confidant.

The insider added, “She had been with Sam for years and in the end their relationship became transactional… they had lost their sparkle. Louis has certainly put a smile back on her face.”