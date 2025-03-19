Taylor Swift's advice to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl loss revealed

Travis Kelce reportedly contemplated retirement following his team's devastating 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

However, according to Daily Mail, Taylor Swift played a key role in convincing the 35-year-old tight end to continue his NFL career.

Moreover, Swift encouraged Kelce to keep playing, believing he should retire on a high note rather than after a disappointing defeat.

The couple reportedly made the decision together after discussions about their future.

In regards to this, Page Six revealed, "She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note."

As per the outlet, Kelce's teammates also influenced his choice. Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said he urged Kelce not to end his career on a loss, stating, "He was gonna hang it up, and I told him we can’t go out like that."

Furthermore, Kelce later addressed his decision on the New Heights podcast, admitting that he felt he owed his teammates more as he said, "I wasn’t at my best in that game," he said.