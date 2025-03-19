 
Christine Quinn gets emotional discussing Christian Dumontet divorce

Christine Quinn filed for divorce from Christian Dumontet in April 2024

March 19, 2025

Christine Quinn finally broke the silence on her "dehumanizing" divorce from Christian Dumontet.

In an emotional interview with People magazine, the 36-year-old model revealed that she had "no choice but to leave" their house in Los Angeles because of her ex's actions. 

“I really didn't have a choice," said Christine, who split from Christian after he was arrested at their LA house in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in March last year. 

The Selling Sunset alum further said, "I was granted an emergency protective order so my ex couldn't come to the house. He violated that, and would keep coming back."

Recalling the “very difficult” time, Christine said, “People really don't know this. I was hacked out of my entire life. I was stripped of my entire life overnight - I literally had nothing. And it was dehumanising.”

"This is something that had been under the surface for a long time. It was extremely unhealthy, and I like to think that I'm extremely resilient — and I am," she added.

For those unversed, Christine filed for divorce from Christian in April 2024.

