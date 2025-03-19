Brian May hints at new music by band Queen

Sir Brain May just admitted that the iconic Queen comeback “could happen.”

Even though the legendary rock band has not put out an alum since their 1995’s Made In Heaven, which was released four years after the tragic demise of their popular front man Freddie Mercury.

But the 77-year-old veteran guitarist has stated that he and Queen drummer, Roger Taylor are always working on new music and that he has the "beginnings of a Queen song" that holds potential to become something only if it "reaches maturity."

In a candid chat with Mojo magazine, the Bohemian Rhapsody hitmaker stated, “I think it could happen.”

May continued, "Both Roger [Taylor] and I are constantly writing and coming up with ideas and doing things in our studios. I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now. It’s just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It’s whether that seed can grow.”

Additionally, Taylor has also backed the claim of the musicians considering to work on and release new music, telling Uncut magazine last year, “I think we might.”

“Brian and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not? We can still play. We can still sing. So I don’t see why not,” he further told the outlet at that time.