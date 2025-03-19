Ellen Pompeo recalls 'uncomfortable' intimate scene from 'Grey's Anatomy'

 
Ellen Pompeo reveals most 'awkward' intimate scene from 'Grey's Anatomy' that made her cry

March 19, 2025

Ellen Pompeo recalled filming an “uncomfortable” intimate scene with T.R. Knight during the second season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Speaking to Alex Cooper on his podcast Call Her Daddy, the 55-year-old actress revealed that she wasn’t pleased when she had to film a sex scene with Knight.

“Can I tell you an inside story about that? T.R. and I are such good friends, and we had to do a love scene, and we were both crying,” said Pompeo.

“We cried. And the scene was so uncomfortable and awkward, and he didn’t want to do that. I didn’t want to do it, and when we filmed it, it was so bad,” she added.

The American actress continued that they had to redo the moment a second time because ABC believed there “was too much thrusting” for it to air.

“In your worst nightmare, you had to do it one time — we had to reshoot that s–t, we had to reshoot it and do it twice,” noted Pompeo.

“I’ve never watched that scene. I’ve never seen it. I don’t know how it was shot or covered or how it was edited but I’m full-on in tears the whole entire scene and those are real tears. There was a lot of stuff that I didn’t want to do at the time,” admitted the actress.

For those unversed, Grey’s Anatomy season 2 ran from September 2005 to May 2006.

