Dua Lipa comes close to exposing herself as she gets carried away at Melbourne performance

A video shows Dua Lipa almost exposed herself during her latest performance

March 19, 2025

Dua Lipa dangerously came close to exposing herself as she got carried away during her performance of  “Be The One” in Melbourne.

Interestingly, the British singer herself re-shared the video to her Instagram stories to let people know how excited her fans were when she performed at barricade. 

The Levitating singer performed in Melbourne, Australia on Monday, March 17, 2025. 

She kicked off the Australian leg of her "Radical Optimarion" tour at Rod Laver Arena.

During her concert, she even surprised fans with a cover of AC/DC's iconic song "Highway to Hell"

