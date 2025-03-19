 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to release their album, ‘I Said I Love You First’

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just discussed how they decided to put together an album.

As the couple gears to release their forthcoming album, I Said I Love You First, the two sat down with Spotify for their First Look series, for a conversation.

In the trailer, the Only Murders In The Building star stated that she and her fiancé would wake up every morning, chat as a couple but never discussed "what are we going to write in the album?"

"It was very, 'this is on my mind,' 'what is that,' 'how does that make you feel?' kind of thing," she explained.

While Blanco jokingly commented, "Yeah, I felt like your personal journal," he said, to which Gomez responded, "Well, you are!"

"I was just, constantly writing whatever you said, wherever we were," the music producer continued adding, "Sometimes you'd be saying something, like, really important, and I would — I didn't know if you even realized — but I would open my phone and be like, 'F**k, that's such a good line for a song.'"

And even though Gomez didn’t notice Blanco making notes, she laughed and mentioned, "But I was very — you know me. I could just sit there and talk...it didn't bother me, if that's what you're asking.”

Currently, from their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, the couple has released three songs, titled, Scared of Loving You, Call Me When You Break Up (a collaboration with Gracie Abrams) and Sunset Blvd. 

Hugh Jackman launches ‘accessible' initiative
Hugh Jackman launches ‘accessible' initiative
David Jason secret comedy role leaves fans shocked: Report
David Jason secret comedy role leaves fans shocked: Report
Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle blown out of proportion video
Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle blown out of proportion
Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel make major baby announcement
Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel make major baby announcement
'Injured' King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla
'Injured' King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla
Donna Kelce showers love for Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce showers love for Taylor Swift
Ellen Pompeo opens up about money, power and negotiating salary
Ellen Pompeo opens up about money, power and negotiating salary
Christina Hendricks reveals shocking truth about 'Good American Family' filming
Christina Hendricks reveals shocking truth about 'Good American Family' filming