Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just discussed how they decided to put together an album.

As the couple gears to release their forthcoming album, I Said I Love You First, the two sat down with Spotify for their First Look series, for a conversation.

In the trailer, the Only Murders In The Building star stated that she and her fiancé would wake up every morning, chat as a couple but never discussed "what are we going to write in the album?"

"It was very, 'this is on my mind,' 'what is that,' 'how does that make you feel?' kind of thing," she explained.

While Blanco jokingly commented, "Yeah, I felt like your personal journal," he said, to which Gomez responded, "Well, you are!"

"I was just, constantly writing whatever you said, wherever we were," the music producer continued adding, "Sometimes you'd be saying something, like, really important, and I would — I didn't know if you even realized — but I would open my phone and be like, 'F**k, that's such a good line for a song.'"

And even though Gomez didn’t notice Blanco making notes, she laughed and mentioned, "But I was very — you know me. I could just sit there and talk...it didn't bother me, if that's what you're asking.”

Currently, from their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, the couple has released three songs, titled, Scared of Loving You, Call Me When You Break Up (a collaboration with Gracie Abrams) and Sunset Blvd.