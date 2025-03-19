 
Geo News

Expert offers insight into Prince William, Kate Middleton PDAs

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently expressed public displays of affection

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Expert offers insight into Prince William, Kate Middleton PDAs
Expert offers insight into Prince William, Kate Middleton PDAs

Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not shy away from expressing love to each other in public.

According to People, this is a change from the past, when the royal pair typically kept the PDA or public display of affection to a minimum.

But for quite some time, the couple has been seen holding hands during visits, exchanging glances, and laughing together.

To explain this change, a royal expert, Ingrid Seward, told People, “They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely.”

“They’re in a different phase of their life now. William is very protective and very proud of her for coming through this and carrying on with her life,” the biographer added.

Ingrid pointed to the battle the Princess of Wales fought against cancer.

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the mum-of-two said at the time as she underwent chemotherapy.

In the message, she gushed about her husband, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. "

"As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Last January, Kate shared an update about her cancer battle, saying she was in remission and announced a return to public duties.

David Jason secret comedy role leaves fans shocked: Report
David Jason secret comedy role leaves fans shocked: Report
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal origin of upcoming album
Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle blown out of proportion video
Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle blown out of proportion
Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel make major baby announcement
Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel make major baby announcement
'Injured' King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla
'Injured' King Charles leaves England with Queen Camilla
Donna Kelce showers love for Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce showers love for Taylor Swift
Ellen Pompeo opens up about money, power and negotiating salary
Ellen Pompeo opens up about money, power and negotiating salary
Christina Hendricks reveals shocking truth about 'Good American Family' filming
Christina Hendricks reveals shocking truth about 'Good American Family' filming