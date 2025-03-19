Expert offers insight into Prince William, Kate Middleton PDAs

Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not shy away from expressing love to each other in public.



According to People, this is a change from the past, when the royal pair typically kept the PDA or public display of affection to a minimum.

But for quite some time, the couple has been seen holding hands during visits, exchanging glances, and laughing together.

To explain this change, a royal expert, Ingrid Seward, told People, “They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely.”

“They’re in a different phase of their life now. William is very protective and very proud of her for coming through this and carrying on with her life,” the biographer added.

Ingrid pointed to the battle the Princess of Wales fought against cancer.

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the mum-of-two said at the time as she underwent chemotherapy.

In the message, she gushed about her husband, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. "

"As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Last January, Kate shared an update about her cancer battle, saying she was in remission and announced a return to public duties.