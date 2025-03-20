Jonathan Majors gets honest about returning to MCU

Following Jonathan Majors's domestic violence scandal, Marvel fired him. But the actor has been quite open to returning to the franchise as Kang the Conqueror if he is called again.



During an interview with USA Today, "Yeah, of course, I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them.”

He also raved about his costars in the franchise. “Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd,” the 35-year-old shared.

“Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I'm in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them,” he continued.

“For a long time, my mind was set very much like Killian, if I do this well, you will love me. Jesus, bro."

"If I give everything I got in preparation in between action and cut, there's no way you can't love me.' But then I was isolated after that," Jonathan concluded.