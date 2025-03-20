Princess Diana trait that irritated King Charles

Princess Diana’s personality featured volatile shifts, says a former Royal correspondent.



The former Princess of Wales was ‘very moody’ and made it hard for King Charles to understand her temperament.

Loose Women star Jane Moore, who had the opportunity to meet Diana multiple times due to her job as a Royal correspondent.

Moore told about Diana : "She could be quite mercurial. One minute she'd be quite chitty chitty chat chat with you, and then if there was something that happened that she didn't like, she would be very frosty.

"She was quite moody, I suppose, and I think that was what Charles found very difficult to cope with because she was a lot younger than him."

This comes as Royal biographer Andrew Morton shared an anecdote from the night before Diana’s wedding to King Charles.

According to the author, Diana reminisced: "He sent me a very nice signet ring the night before to Clarence House, with the Prince of Wales feathers on and a very nice card that said: 'I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow.