'Guns n Roses' announces shocking split ahead of tour

Guns n Roses has announced its split from longtime drummer Frank Ferrer.

The rock band confirmed Ferrer's exit in a press release issued on Wednesday, bidding farewell to the drummer after nearly two decades together.

"Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run. The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey," the presser began.

The group concluded with a brief tribute to the drummer's tenure.

"Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico," the statement read.

The drummer previously had stints with New York rockers The Beautiful and behind the kit for the Psychedelic Furs offshoot Love Spit Love before joining forces with GNR.

Ferrer also remained on board with NYC band The Compulsions since 2004, toured with The Dead Daisies, and formed the band PSSR back in 2019.

Guns N' Roses is yet to reveal Ferrer's replacement. Ferrer's next move also remains unknown.

It is pertinent to mention that Ferrer's exit comes ahead of the band's first tour in two years—officially dubbed the Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour.

The tour is expected to kick in Incheon, South Korea on May 1. It will continue through July with lineups in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.