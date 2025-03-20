Khloe Kardashian reveals family’s shocking discovery during Kim’s pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she and her family had no idea about Preeclampsia until Kim Kardashian suffered from it.

In a recent chat on a March 19 episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality TV star recalled the time when Kim was pregnant for the first time and they did not know if the sudden swelling and weight gain was worrisome for her.

“My sister Kim had preeclampsia and I remember, none of us I think ever heard of it before. My mom had six somewhat easy pregnancies so did Kourtney," Khloe told her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Recalling Kim's pregnancy days, the Good American co-founder noted that people were making fun of her weight gain.

"What I flash back to is, this was like the craze of tabloids, and everyone making fun of my sister for like her swollen, big feet in high heels and her hands and she’s like, ‘I’m pregnant, isn’t this normal?’ " Khloe mentioned.

"But she really – none of us knew. She did have pretty fat feet, but we thought that was what happens in pregnancy. We didn’t know any different."

For those unversed, Preeclampsia is a complication of pregnancy that can cause high blood pressure, high levels of protein in the urine that indicate kidney damage (proteinuria), or other signs of organ damage. Some signs of preeclampsia can be sudden weight gain or swelling- particularly in the face and hands, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Back in March 2021, Kim called out the backlash she received on her body while she was expecting her daughter North.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a detailed statement on her body shaming which left her "insecure."

"When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably," the mom of four penned adding that she was scared about regaining her pre-baby body and "couldn't leave the house for months after."

"It really broke me," added Kim.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shared four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.