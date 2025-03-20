Khloé Kardashian reflects on whirlwind marriage to Lamar Odom: ‘No regrets’

Khloe Kardashian reflected on her unconventional marriage to Lamar Odom and has no regrets.

The 40-year-old reality TV star candidly talked about her past relationships on a recent episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, as dating coach and Later Daters star Logan Ury joined her on the podcast.

While discussing the chances of mistaking initial chemistry for long-term compatibility, Khloe confessed she once fell for the spark too.

"I got married in 30 days of meeting my first husband. We met and then, when he proposed, we got married 9 days later, so yes, [I'm] guilty [of falling for the spark]," Khloe said of her marriage to her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Despite faling for the initial spark, the mom of two "wouldn’t change" a thing.

"I also love that experience and it was one of the best experiences of my life and I loved that, but I don’t think — I’ll never say never – I don’t think I would ever do that again," the Good American co-founder explained.

"I hope not. Because you really don’t know the person," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Odom and Khloe tied the knot in 2009. After parting ways in 2013, they finalized their divorce in 2016.