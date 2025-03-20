Bruce Willis' wife, daughters celebrate his 70th birthday

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming is cheering him on as the Die Hard star turns 70.

Emma, 46, turned to Instagram with a photo of her husband of sixteen years along with a sweet tribute.

"It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan," Emma began in her caption.

Emma then called on all the Bruce Willis fans to "flood him with all the love today" amid the actor's battle with dementia.

"He will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you," she continued.

The couple married in Turks and Caicos in March 2009 a year after going public with their relationship.

Emma and Bruce, who first met in 2007, then welcomed two children Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Bruce also shares three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore.

The actor's eldest three daughters also paid a heartfelt tribute on his birthday milestone.

"I cried a lot this morning, because I’m a baddie and grief is non linear and I am so full of love," Scout, 33, wrote in an Instagram post, in which she praised her father for ensuring she learned how to play music growing up.

"Grief it’s the price I pay to get to feel this depth of love and I would never give my grief away," she further said in her post. "I’m in Nashville making a record right now and I'm just so deeply aware that the music I make is a direct result of the musical education my dad made sure I got because it was his absolute joy to share what he loved with me."

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 following his diagnosis with aphasia. It was revealed a year later that his condition had worsened into frontotemporal dementia.