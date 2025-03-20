 
Sutton Foster bares skin on 50th birthday

Sutton Foster embraces her makeup-free skin on her milestone birthday

March 20, 2025

Sutton Foster is going unfiltered and makeup-free for her fans as she rings into her 50th birthday.

Foster, who turned 50 on March 18, marked her milestone birthday with a beachside selfie on Instagram.

The Younger star kept it casual with no makeup and brunette hair let down with middle parting. She dressed in a gray sweatshirt for the seaside outing.

"Oh hey 50," she captioned the selfie posted not long after her birthday.

Several actresses and singers have been flaunting their natural skin in recent times including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Shania Twain, Pamela Anderson, and Madonna to name a few.

Sutton's birthday selfie comes amid her romance with Hugh Jackman. The actress recently split from her husband of ten years Ted Griffin, with whom she shares adopted daughter Emily.

On the professional front, the Tony winner is set to play Loretta Lynn in a musical titled Coal Miner's Daughter.

It was also revealed earlier this year that she will narrate a new series of Pippi Longstocking audiobooks—to be published by Listening Library this spring—honouring late author Astrid Lindgren’s 80th birthday.

