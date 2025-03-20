Zendaya’s half sister exposes family rift in shocking accusations

Zendaya faced harsh criticism from her half-sister, as she revealed family tensions.

Ahead of the 28-year-old actress's wedding to Tom Holland, Latonja Coleman, whom Zendaya's father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman shares with his high school sweetheart Michelle Mackintosh, alleged that she has only met her half-sister Zendaya only two times in seven years

Revealing that she saw Zendaya at her grandmother's funeral on January 17 after over half a decade and the Challengers star treated Latonja like a fan.

"When I tried to talk to her, she just gave me a one-arm hug. It felt like I was just a fan. Zendaya is very active with my other sister and brother’s kids, but my grandkids don’t even know her. They think she’s just from the Disney Channel," Latonja told The Sun.

The 51-year-old also labeled Zendaya and her new fiance Tom Holland an "odd couple", addressing her fear that she might not get an invitation to their wedding.

"He's down to earth and my family likes him. They just look like an odd couple because he's so short and she's so tall. But other than that, I think he’s the one for her," Latonja praised.

Latonja further noted that she was diagnosed with cancer and Zendaya was not aware of it despite her efforts to reach out to her. Latonja claimed that other family members "slammed the door" on her during her hard time.

"I went through cancer and chemotherapy all by myself with no help, no support. I just want to know why Zendaya wasn’t there for me. [I believe] they never told her [I had cancer], but I’m sure she found out later," she added.

Furthermore, the half-sister thinks that she is the "black sheep" of the family as their father shares Latonja with his first love.

Despite the family rift, Latonja gushed that Zendaya is "different" from her other sibling and she loves her "no matter what."

It is pertinent to mention that Zendaya's father also shares five more kids with his second wife.

Zendaya's mother Claire Stoermer, who is a teacher, wed Kazembe in 2008. At the time the Spider-Man: Homecoming star was 12 years old.