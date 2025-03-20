Gal Gadot breaks silence on hate received over political remarks

Gal Gaddot is stepping up her stance despite backlash over her earlier political statements.

“There is a challenge for people to speak on social media because there is so much hate going on and so many bots and so many angry people that are looking for a cause,” the actress told Variety just before her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday was disrupted by protesters.

The Wonder Woman actress, 39, explained her initial stepping back from political remarks, citing the aftermath of her vocal support being an eighth-generation Israeli.

“After October 7th, [2023], I don’t talk politics — because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I’m an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world,” she told the outlet.

“But on October 7th, when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent.”

Gadot—who refers to herself as "an indigenous person of Israel”—defended how she felt the urge to "speak up" after getting the impression that "media is not fair many times."

The Snow White star recalled being “shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea.”

The Israel-born actress denied being a "hater" and justified her actions as “a grandchild of a Holocaust survivor who came to Israel and established his family from scratch after his entire family was erased in Auschwitz.”

The mom of four claimed she’s “all about humanity,” which is why she “felt like [she] had to advocate for the hostages.”

She concluded by saying she's able to move past criticism because “when your compass is clear, your conscience is clean.”

Her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was interrupted by a dozen protesters shortly after the Variety article was published, per Page Six.