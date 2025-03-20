Hailee Steinfeld shares insights into her engagement to Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld shared some rare insights into her life with fiancé Josh Allen.

In a recent conversation with People, the 28-year-old actress gave an update about her life after engagement and shared that it's been "such a special time for so many reasons."

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, also 28, and the Bumblebee actress, who got engaged back in November, are cherishing every moment of this "special time" and are "happy" and "excited."

"I couldn't be more excited," she told the outlet.

The True Grit actress further noted, "I'm so happy — we're so happy — and we're just soaking in every moment."

Back in November 2024, Steinfeld and Allen announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram, sharing a PDA-packed photo.

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" Steinfeld shared some glimpses of her big day with Who What Wear in February.

"We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word," she added at the time.

The couple were first romantically linked in May 2023.