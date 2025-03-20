Photo: Timothee Chalamet cut ties with pals for Kylie Jenner: Source

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly see a future with each other.

The pair have successfully marked the completion of two years of their relationship.

However, their healthy romance came at a huge cost for the Dune hitmaker, as per the newest report of RadarOnline.com.

A source close to the actor, who is pursuing greatness, shared that he was advised against his relationship to the founder of Kylie.

Reportedly, Timothee’s pals were of the view that his association with the Kardashian-Jenner clan would jeopardize his career no matter how hard he worked.

"He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie,” claimed a source.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been public about their relationship since they sparked romance rumours in April 2023.

Nonetheless, Timothee decided to pay no heed to such comments from his friends and pursued his romance with the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"'He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties," the spy confided before signing off from the chat.