Photo: Victoria Beckham plans to ditch 'bitchy' image with new move: Source

Victoria Beckham is reportedly looking forward to rebranding herself.

As fans will be aware, the former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul has gotten a docuseries of her own on Netflix in works.

Victoria was reportedly inspired to get an unscripted about her life after the success of Beckhams, a project centered around the rise of her husband to fame.

However, a new report of RadarOnline.com established that Victoria has hidden motives attached to this docuseries and has been planning to use it to "humanize" herself.

In addition to this, a source claimed that the legendary fashion designer is eager to get rid of her "bitchy" image.

"Victoria Beckham is gearing up for a reality show that promises to peel back the layers of her public persona like never before,” the spy said of the docuseries chronicling three decades of Victoria’s struggle.

The source continued, "She’s not just flaunting her iconic style but also poking fun at herself, showcasing her signature sense of humor.”

"However, it seems there’s a delicate dance happening behind the scenes, as she’s revealing her softer, more vulnerable side, which has left her feeling a tad anxious about how the world will respond," they concluded.