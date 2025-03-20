Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she "hasn't had sex in so many years," calling herself a "born-again" virg*n.

The 40-year-old reality star got honest about her intimate life in a conversation with her elder sister, Kim Kardashian, and hairdresser Chris Appleton, during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex," the mother of two told Chris before saying to Kim, "He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years."

The Good American founder then addmitted that "I mean, I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one."

She added, "'I'll marry my bed. I know who I'm coming home to every night, I know you're just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won't talk back."