 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life

Khloe Kardashian shares two children with her former partner Tristan Thompson

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life
Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she "hasn't had sex in so many years," calling herself a "born-again" virg*n.

The 40-year-old reality star got honest about her intimate life in a conversation with her elder sister, Kim Kardashian, and hairdresser Chris Appleton, during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex," the mother of two told Chris before saying to Kim, "He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years."

The Good American founder then addmitted that "I mean, I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one."

"I mean, I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one," Khloe continued.

She added, "'I'll marry my bed. I know who I'm coming home to every night, I know you're just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won't talk back." 

Katie Price claps back at critics over her dazzling smile
Katie Price claps back at critics over her dazzling smile
Real reason Harrison Ford ditched films for TV shows revealed
Real reason Harrison Ford ditched films for TV shows revealed
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turned 'mortified' at Taylor Swift's party
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turned 'mortified' at Taylor Swift's party
Sia brings to light secret birth of her third child
Sia brings to light secret birth of her third child
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in rival suitor to cast Mikey Madison
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in rival suitor to cast Mikey Madison
Royal family backs Duchess Sophie as she leads major event video
Royal family backs Duchess Sophie as she leads major event
Beyonce's mom reacts to Kanye West's 'evil' attack on her grandchildren
Beyonce's mom reacts to Kanye West's 'evil' attack on her grandchildren
Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts
Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts