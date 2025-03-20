Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turned 'mortified' at Taylor Swift’s party

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently reminisced about arriving so early at Taylor Swift’s party.

On Wednesday, March 19, the couple appeared on Spotify’s Countdown To before the release of their album, I Said I Love You First, which will come out on March 21.

During the episode, they talked about their relationship, and as they drove around Los Angeles in a retro convertible, Blanco asked his fiancée, “What was our first party that we ever went to?”

Gomez said, “I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny. As a couple, we went to Taylor’s [Swift] party after some awards show,” and then she shared that arriving early made her feel embarrassed.

“I don’t know; it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time,” the Calm Down crooner remarked.

“We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when, like my mother shows up to a party. No, I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating and we were hiding,” Blanco teased.

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez and Swift have been close friends for many years. They first met in 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas brother.