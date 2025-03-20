 
Geo News

Kate Middleton relaxes as Prince William embarks on crucial visit

Kate Middleton is not accompanying her husband during his Estonia visit

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Kate Middleton relaxes as Prince William embarks on crucial visit

After appearing at St. Patrick's Day parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate Middleton is staying home  as her husband Prince William undertakes a crucial foreign visit.

The Princes of Wales often undertakes his royal duties alone as his wife remains cancer remission.

Princess Catherine is making a gradual return to her royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

The former queen was diagnosed with cancer last years just a couple of month after her father-in-law, King Charles, was diagnosed with the same disease.

It's not known whether she would undertake royal duties in the absence of her husband.

Prince William's visit comes at a crucial times as Britain and other European allies ramp up defence spending after the U.S. President Donald Trump said other NATO nations had to contribute more to Europe's security or he would not defend them. 



Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life
Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life
Real reason Harrison Ford ditched films for TV shows revealed
Real reason Harrison Ford ditched films for TV shows revealed
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turned 'mortified' at Taylor Swift's party
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turned 'mortified' at Taylor Swift's party
Sia brings to light secret birth of her third child
Sia brings to light secret birth of her third child
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in rival suitor to cast Mikey Madison
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in rival suitor to cast Mikey Madison
Royal family backs Duchess Sophie as she leads major event video
Royal family backs Duchess Sophie as she leads major event
Beyonce's mom reacts to Kanye West's 'evil' attack on her grandchildren
Beyonce's mom reacts to Kanye West's 'evil' attack on her grandchildren
Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts
Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts