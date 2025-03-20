 
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey shares rare insight into love life

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey has opened up about her dating situation

Web Desk
March 20, 2025

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has admitted they’re in love amid rumors of a romance with Maisy Stella.

Bella shared rare insight into their love life in a new interview with British Vogue for its April 2025 issue. The actor said they’re “properly in love,” and noted that falling in love while shooting the second season of The Last of Us was special. In the second season, Bella’s character Ellie gets into a romance with close friend Dina (Isabela Merced).

“Experiencing that while I was filming the show was really special,” Bella remarked.

The Game Of Thrones alum and Stella were first linked last year when the duo began liking and commenting on each other's Instagram posts.

The My Old A** actress also shared a loving birthday wish for Bella on her account. Writing over a photo of Bella, she gushed: “Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable.”

In 2023, Bella opened up to Elle magazine about their sexuality.

They explained, “You never fully know who you are, it's ever evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I'm not 100 per cent straight. I'm a little bit wavy, you know? That's what I like to say.”

“Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you're in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty,” added Bella Ramsey.

