Conor Maynard reaffirms paternity test results amid dispute over accuracy

Conor Maynard has reiterated his claims that a paternity test has confirmed he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's baby, despite doubts raised by her associates regarding the test’s accuracy.

Chilton announced in June last year that Maynard was the father of her unborn child, conceived during a one-night stand, and accused him of refusing to acknowledge her daughter, Penelope.

However, last week, Maynard, also 32, made headlines by stating that a DNA test had disproven her claims.

In response to skepticism from Chilton’s friends, Maynard’s representatives issued a statement asserting that the test was conducted under proper legal conditions and should put the matter to rest.

In regards to this, the statement read, "The test was carried out by a registered nurse in the presence of Charlotte's legal representative. The results have clearly drawn a line under the matter, and we hope Charlotte can find a way to move forward."

According to Daily Mail, Chilton’s associates have expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the test, citing Maynard’s last-minute decision to change the testing location.

They claim that the entire process was controlled by his legal team, leading Chilton to question its validity.

Sources close to Chilton revealed to The Sun that she is "bitterly disappointed" by the results and is exploring legal avenues to request a second test.

Furthermore, a friend of Chilton stated, "It’s been an exhausting fight. Conor refused to take her calls or messages and instead handed everything over to his lawyers. The testing process was dictated entirely on his terms."

Meanwhile, Maynard has seemingly moved on from the controversy, announcing on Instagram that he is entering a "new chapter" in his life and purchasing a home with his girlfriend, as per the publication.