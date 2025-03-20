'Harry Potter' fans left amused after Hugh Mitchell takes major career step

Hugh Mitchell, the actor who played Colin Creevey in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, has embraced a real-life career in photography, much like his on-screen character.

Mitchell, who portrayed the enthusiastic young Gryffindor known for his love of capturing moments with his camera, has transitioned from acting to professional photography, specializing in portraiture, events, and landscapes.

His official website states that he "started out in life as an actor" but later discovered his passion for photography, which he describes as his "first love."

According to Daily Mail, fans of the Harry Potter series quickly took to social media to joke about Mitchell's unexpected career shift, calling it an example of “method acting taken to a whole new level.”

Many pointed out how Mitchell’s character, Colin Creevey, was known for documenting life at Hogwarts, making this career move a nostalgic and fitting development.

Though Creevey only appeared in one Harry Potter film before being replaced due to Mitchell's growth spurt, the character remained a beloved part of the franchise, as per the outlet.