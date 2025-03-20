 
Geo News

Prince Harry's ex launches new podcast featuring Princess Eugenie, Kate Winslet

Prince Harry lives with Meghan Markle and his two children in California

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Days after Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle announced her upcoming podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder", the royal's former girlfriend said she is also launching a podcast.

Cressida Bonas's podcast "Lessons From Our Mothers" will feature people like Kate Winslet and Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie.

Cressida Bonas,  a British actress and dancer, gained significant media attention due to her romantic relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, from 2012 to 2014.

As an actress, Bonas has appeared in various stage productions, including a 2014 performance in the play "There's a Monster in the Lake" at the Haymarket Theatre. 

She has also modeled for several brands and appeared in various fashion publications

