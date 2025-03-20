 
Stephen Graham nearly injures Leonardo DiCaprio in on-set golf cart mishap

Stephen Graham recalls a near-miss on 'Gangs of New York' where his reckless golf cart driving almost injured Leonardo DiCaprio

March 20, 2025

Stephen Graham recently shared a close call from the set of Gangs of New York, where he nearly caused a serious injury to Leonardo DiCaprio.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Graham recalled how he convinced DiCaprio to let him drive a golf cart around Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

As Graham, DiCaprio, and their co-star Alec McCowen sped downhill, the cart's back wheels locked, causing it to tip over. 

According to People, Graham described, "It was like slow motion," while adding that DiCaprio barely managed to jump out of the way before the cart could crush his leg.

Despite the mishap, all three actors escaped unharmed, though Graham earned the nickname “Ani” (short for "animal") from McCowen for his reckless driving. 

DiCaprio, however, was reportedly less amused in the moment.

Furthermore, the incident remains a lighthearted but nerve-wracking memory from the production of Martin Scorsese’s 2002 historical drama, as per the outlet. 

