David Harbour navigates divorce from Lily Allen with smart strategy

David Harbour is handling his divorce from Lily Allen in a smart way.

An insider spilled to Life & Style on Wednesday that the Strangers Things actor is putting his efforts into acting and vowing to keep things as civil as possible with his ex.

“David is an extremely ambitious guy, he’s able to keep his eyes on the prize and do the steps, and that is how he’s handling this divorce,” the source said.

Revealing why David chose to stay totally silent in the wake of his split from the British pop star, the confidant said, “He knows anything he says will be on the public record forever and he doesn’t want that following him around.”

“He has huge goals when it comes to his work, he wants to do Broadway, he wants more blockbusters, the last thing he wants is for his name to become synonymous with a messy divorce,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, David and Lily parted ways in early February 2025 after four years of marriage.