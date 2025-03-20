 
Jade Thirlwall teases 'iconic' Glastonbury performance

Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall is confirmed as one of Glastonbury’s headliners

Web Desk
March 20, 2025

Jade Thirlwall teases ‘iconic' Glastonbury performance

Jade Thirlwall just revealed what her fans can expect at Glastonbury 2025.

During an interview on KISS Radio Breakfast Show, the former Little Mix star hinted that she has to “pull something out the bag” at the festival.

She is set to make her first appearance at the Worthy Farm site later this summer where she will be taking the stage solo to sing her tracks like Angel Of My Dreams and FUFN (F**k You For Now).

“With Glastonbury there is always a little bit of a thing with pop acts. But [I’m] very grateful to be given a slot at Glastonbury. It’s iconic isn’t it,” she stated.

As the Sweet Melody singer was asked if she would add any trap doors to her slot, Jade answered, “If I can fit one in, maybe! I feel like it has become a bit of a thing now, but I’ve gotta pull something out of the bag at Glasto.”

She continued, “I was thinking of walking on in a gigantic parka… the biggest parka you’ve ever seen in your life. Maybe that gets ripped off and I’ve got my tits out. That’s a work in progress.”

Jade Thirlwall’s latest songs as well as her headliner spot at Glastonbury 2025 come as she gears to release her debut solo album later this year, details of which have been kept under wraps for now.

