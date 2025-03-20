Meghan Markle old pal reacts to ‘With Love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle just received some feedback from an old pal.

Joining HELLO! Magazine’s podcast titled, A Right Royal, PR guru Nick Ede revealed that he was in fact good friends with the actress-cum-royal before their bond cooled off after she met Prince Harry.

Nick detailed that he first met Meghan during her time on Suits and assisted her in setting up some agency meetings to explore the UK, while she helped him out with charity events.

As he was jokingly asked whether he received the “Piers Morgan treatment,” a reference to Piers’ claims that he had been cut off by the Duchess after she came into a relationship with Prince Harry.

"Things cooled off, then I got the Piers Morgan treatment in the end," Nick answered.

He continued, "We were messaging each other when she was feeling bullied and Prince Harry put out that statement, and I said, 'I've glad you've got somebody who's actually supporting me,' and she said, 'That really means a lot.' Our friendship was generally a good friendship. We'd message and text each other a lot. I have my own charity and she was going to help and write about it on The Tig (Meghan Markle’s old blog.)”

"I tell you what is great about Meghan - and didn't really come across in the TV show (With Love, Meghan) - is that she was genuinely interested in people and genuinely wanted to take the time and a moment to learn more about them… I felt that was really authentic and I really liked that about her - there was also a vulnerability and insecurity too. She looked fabulous and gorgeous but there was a shyness too, which was very endearing," Nick concluded.