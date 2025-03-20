 
Geo News

Meghan Markle old pal reacts to ‘With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle released her Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’ on March 4, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Meghan Markle old pal reacts to ‘With Love, Meghan’
Meghan Markle old pal reacts to ‘With Love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle just received some feedback from an old pal.

Joining HELLO! Magazine’s podcast titled, A Right Royal, PR guru Nick Ede revealed that he was in fact good friends with the actress-cum-royal before their bond cooled off after she met Prince Harry.

Nick detailed that he first met Meghan during her time on Suits and assisted her in setting up some agency meetings to explore the UK, while she helped him out with charity events.

As he was jokingly asked whether he received the “Piers Morgan treatment,” a reference to Piers’ claims that he had been cut off by the Duchess after she came into a relationship with Prince Harry.

"Things cooled off, then I got the Piers Morgan treatment in the end," Nick answered.

He continued, "We were messaging each other when she was feeling bullied and Prince Harry put out that statement, and I said, 'I've glad you've got somebody who's actually supporting me,' and she said, 'That really means a lot.' Our friendship was generally a good friendship. We'd message and text each other a lot. I have my own charity and she was going to help and write about it on The Tig (Meghan Markle’s old blog.)”

"I tell you what is great about Meghan - and didn't really come across in the TV show (With Love, Meghan) - is that she was genuinely interested in people and genuinely wanted to take the time and a moment to learn more about them… I felt that was really authentic and I really liked that about her - there was also a vulnerability and insecurity too. She looked fabulous and gorgeous but there was a shyness too, which was very endearing," Nick concluded.  

Kensington Palace breaks with tradition as it shares Prince William's new video
Kensington Palace breaks with tradition as it shares Prince William's new video
Jimmy Barnes attends 'Jesus Christ Superstar' premiere amid ongoing recovery
Jimmy Barnes attends 'Jesus Christ Superstar' premiere amid ongoing recovery
Jade Thirlwall teases ‘iconic' Glastonbury performance
Jade Thirlwall teases ‘iconic' Glastonbury performance
Prince Harry's ex launches new podcast featuring Princess Eugenie, Kate Winslet video
Prince Harry's ex launches new podcast featuring Princess Eugenie, Kate Winslet
'Harry Potter' fans left amused after Hugh Mitchell takes major career step
'Harry Potter' fans left amused after Hugh Mitchell takes major career step
Selena Gomez reveals true feelings ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me' release
Selena Gomez reveals true feelings ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me' release
Conor Maynard reaffirms paternity test results amid dispute over accuracy
Conor Maynard reaffirms paternity test results amid dispute over accuracy
‘The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey shares rare insight into love life
‘The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey shares rare insight into love life