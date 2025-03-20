 
Alec Baldwin used to drink at restaurant to stay away from Hilaria, claims 'ex-neighbor'

Hilaria Baldwin was seen humiliating Alec Baldwin in front of cameras

March 20, 2025

After humiliating Alec Baldwin in front of the camera during an interview, the Hollywood actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a response to the  backlash she has received online.

She was seen scolding Alec for interrupting her during a chat with Extra—saying "when I'm talking, you're not talking"...multiple times."

When Hilaria was criticized for humiliating her husband, she convinced her husband to make a video and address the issue.

Some people are not ready to buy into her explanation though. 

Link Lauren, a famous social media personality who also served as senior advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his 2024 presidential election campaign, claimed suggested that Hilaria's behavior has an underlying cause.

Taking to X, he said, "I lived around the corner from them. Alec used to sit alone at Il Cantinori drinking wine and watching videos on his phone until late many nights. I don’t blame him! He didn’t wanna go home to Hilaria and an apartment with seven kids and their nannies all screaming."

 
