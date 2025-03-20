Kate Middleton wants to reconcile Prince William, Harry amid Meghan divorce rumors

Kate Middleton is doing all she can to reconcile Prince William and Prince Harry before dire circumstances

Kate Middleton is urging her husband Prince William to reconcile with his brother Prince Harry amid rumors of the Duke and Meghan Markle's marriage trouble.

The brothers' feud reportedly began in 2016 when William raised concerns about Harry’s relationship with Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in 2018 and stepped down as working royals in 2020 after rumors of feud with the royals. They then made explosive claims of mistreatment at the hands of The Firm.

An insider told Radar Online: "It's been five years since Harry and Meghan stormed out of the UK. So much has changed, yet some things feel frozen in time.”

“Kate, who always prioritizes family, is still clinging to the hope that healing can happen, especially with Harry. She’s not oblivious to the issues at play, but she’s determined to keep fighting for a resolution,” they explained.

"Kate once thought a little distance would help William and Harry, but it seems to have done the opposite,” the mole shared.,

"While she’s not pressuring William, she’s subtly nudging him to consider softening his stance towards Harry, hoping he’ll keep an open heart,” they continued.

Despite the Princess of Wales' wishes, "William remains wary of Harry and Meghan, making progress slow.”

"Still, Kate is focused on modeling the importance of family unity for their kids – and before she and William are crowned after King Charles' inevitable upcoming death,” the source explained.

The mole concluded: “Neither brother has ruled out a reconciliation but there is clearly a lot of hurt to work through and bury but there is also a lot of love going back years and Kate thinks that is worth fighting for. Especially as his marriage to Meghan is under scrutiny at the moment. If things go downhill in that department he's gonna need his brother more than ever."