 
Geo News

King Charles removes plaster after injury draws attention in latest appearance

King Charles and Queen Camilla continue their Northern Ireland visit

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

King Charles made sure he removed a plaster from the index finger of his right hand as he and Queen Camilla met with a crowd who had gathered to welcome the couple in Limavady, Northern Ireland. 

According to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace, "On their second day in Northern Ireland, The King and Queen met locals in the town, popped into Hunters Bakery, and visited the Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre."

It said, "The centre provides a dynamic cultural programme of activities throughout the year, including theatre, music, visual arts, film and creative learning."

When the monarch and his wife left for their visit, King Charles was spotted with a hand injury.

The king before he leaves for Northern Ireland
The king before he leaves for Northern Ireland 

GB News highlighted the injury in its article on the king's departure and also reached out to the palace for comment too. But it did not report whether the palace responded to the question about the plaster on the king's finger.

In the latest video from the King Charles and Camilla's visit to Limavady, the monarch did not have the plaster on his index finger of the right hand.

A still from the latest video of King Charles shared by the royal family
A still from the latest video of King Charles shared by the royal family 




