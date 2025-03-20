Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco talk ‘insecurity' as Justin, Hailey Bieber copy them

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just gave major relationship insights.

As one of America’s sweetheart couples gear to release their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, the duo discussed feeling insecure amid fan claims that Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey copied the former’s Disneyland trip.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of their music video, Younger And Hotter Than Me, the 32-year-old singer and the 37-year-old record producer explained the meaning behind this song.

“The song can have many different meanings and I think that is how I feel,” Selena explained.

She further added, “It reflects everything that I have felt before if that makes sense. I'm so bad at parties. I am socially awkward. I sit in the corner and talk to the one person that's usually alone and, um, and I don't think I have always fit in. But I don't mean that in a sad ‘oh my God poor me way’ I mean it in, like, I don't know.”

Meanwhile, to Selena’s comments, Benny added, “We all want to believe that ‘oh my god we aren't insecure about anything. We're not this, we're not that.’”

“But not matter who we are, at our most secure moments, you might walk by the mirror and be like ‘ugh I hate the way I look.’ Or you might, you know, hear yourself recorded on a voicemail and be like ‘oh my God, that's my voice!’ And we always put so much pressure on each other,” he further added.

This comes as Selena’s ex, Justin and his wife Hailey were accused by fans of copying the Who Says singer and her fiancé, as the former went for a date to Disneyland this Sunday.

After the Baby hitmaker uploaded pictures of his date to Disneyland, many in the comments section were quick to mention similarities to Selena and Benny’s past visit to the same amusement park.