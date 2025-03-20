Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot 'resemblance' leaves fans marveling

Dua Lipa and Gal Gadot fans think the singer and the actor have a striking resemblance to each other.

Their fans on social media have been pointing out the uncanny similarity between the two celebrities.

Some of them went on to joke that the two women could be long-lost siblings.

Dua Lipa is a British singer who was born in 1995, in London, England.

She rose to fame with her debut album "Dua Lipa" in 2017.

Dua's parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, are Kosovo Albanian Muslims, and she was raised in a Muslim household.

Gal Gadot, on the other hand, is a Jewish actress. who was born in 1985, in Israel.

She gained international recognition for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films.