Kim Kardashian reminisces first marriage amid nasty feud with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian just made a rare comment over her first marriage as her feud with Kanye West escalates.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star recalled her 2000 elopement with the record producer just when she was 19 years old.

However, the pair divorced in 2004 and now, over two decades later, Kim claimed that she was “on ecstasy” when she tied the knot with Damon, who himself has publicly denied as much.

Looking back at the unorthodox dress she wore while eloping, the 44-year-old celebrity remembered, “My first wedding, I wore leather capris with a leather halter top with no back and big Prada wedges,” she revealed to PEOPLE magazine.

“It was so cute,” she added.

As the episode proceeded, Kim also remembered her wedding to NBA star, Kris Humphries, with whom she split just 72 days after marriage.

During he nuptials with Kris, the SKIMS owner wore a Vera Wang gown in 2011, as she “really wanted a princess vibe because I was like, when else will I ever do this?”

Avoiding any details of her wedding with Kanye West, as the now ex-couple feud with each other, Kim only made a subtle reference to the “beautiful” Givenchy dress she wore in 2014 while marrying the controversial rapper.